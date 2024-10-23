Kurdistan’s Ministry of Construction distributes 10,000 housing units across four provinces

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Ministry of Construction and Housing in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced the distribution of 10,000 housing units across the region's four provinces and independent administrations.

In a press conference, the Minister of Construction and Housing Dana Abdul Karim stated, “65,000 individuals applied for housing units after applications opened six months ago.”

The housing units have been distributed in the provinces of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, as well as in the independent administrations of Raparin, Garmian, Soran, Zakho, and Rania, according to the minister.

In the summer of 2022, the Kurdistan Investment Authority announced a project to build 20,000 housing units for low-income families and renters across the region’s cities and areas.