Basra Water Project: Iraq completes 300-meter underwater tunnel

Shafaq News/ Iraq has completed a 300-meter underwater tunnel under the Great Basra Water Project, a key infrastructure step intended to improve potable water supply to the southern city, the Ministry of Construction and Housing revealed on Thursday.

The tunnel, described as “the first of its kind in Iraq,” is part of a broader project aimed at delivering reverse osmosis (RO)-treated drinking water to central Basra, a region long afflicted by chronic water shortages.

Ammar Al-Maliki, Director of the General Directorate of Water, told Shafaq News that “the tunnel represents the largest of eight river crossings built for laying water pipes beneath the riverbed.”

“Today marked the completion of one of the project’s most critical phases, involving the execution of a ‘water crossing’ for laying pipes over a 300-meter distance vertically beneath the riverbed,” Al-Maliki noted. “Upon final activation, the project will begin pumping treated water from the Hartha station to Basra’s city center, with an official declaration of overall project completion expected soon.”

Meanwhile, Nizar Nasser, Director of Basra Water, acknowledged that the project faced delays due to conflicts in northern Basra. “The tunnel is now finished to a high standard following close supervision by the Ministry,” he told Shafaq News.

Notably, the Great Basra Water Project was initially conceived in 2006, with a feasibility study conducted by Japan’s Tokyo Engineering Consultant and financing provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).