Iraqi MP unveils arrest of economic network leader

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi MP Hadi Al-Salami announced the arrest of what he described “the leader of the largest economic networks”.

In a post on Facebook, Al-Salami said, the convicted had been arrested at the Ministry of Construction and Housing’s Urban Planning Authority.

Al-Salami also shared a document detailing recent administrative changes at the Ministry of Construction and Housing, including the removal of Hamed Abdul Hamad as head of the New Cities Implementation Authority and his reassignment to assistant director-general of Hammurabi State Company, and Nahla Kamel Alwan was appointed as the new head of the authority.

The term “economic offices” emerged in Iraq after 2003 and is commonly associated with political parties in central and southern regions. Government officials affiliated with these parties often secure financial shares for their political entities through commissions from contracts and deals signed by ministries and state institutions.

On February 12, the Parliamentary Investment and Development Committee hosted the head of the New Cities Implementation Authority to discuss challenges facing new urban projects. The committee stressed the need for transparency, addressing project obstacles, and accelerating government plans for infrastructure and housing development.