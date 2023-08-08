KRG to offer thousands of affordable residential units with zero down payment

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Construction and Housing on Tuesday announced an ambitious plan to offer residential units to 9000 economically citizens with zero down payment.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Minister Dana Abdul Karim said, "we've launched an online registration system for these housing units designed exclusively for the underserved population in Kurdistan, ensuring they aren't burdened with initial financial commitments."

"Out of the 9,000 housing units, 400 are readily available in Erbil, priced nominally," he explained, "the beneficiaries will be given a lengthy repayment window extending up to 25 years."

"This project is inclusive. It is designed to serve citizens with low income from all over Kurdistan, especially those who have not had the chance for a proper housing," he said.