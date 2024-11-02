Kurdistan’s Education Minister: 45% tuition cut to support students

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Aram Mohammed, Kurdistan’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, announced a 45% reduction in fees for evening and parallel education for the current academic year, compared to previous years.

In a statement, Minister Mohammed said “As part of the ministry's measures to support students and encourage them to pursue their university education, especially in light of the current economic challenges, evening and parallel education fees for the current academic year have been reduced by 45%,” indicating that fees for private education will also see reductions ranging from 10% to 25%, “enhancing opportunities for students to pursue higher education at a lower cost.”

These measures come in response to rising educational costs that have burdened students and their families. The ministry aims to create more inclusive and accessible educational opportunities for all.

The Ministry of Higher Education is set to announce on Sunday the names of students admitted to public and private universities and institutes in the region, paving the way for the registration process for new students to commence.

Some private universities and institutes in the region have already begun their registration procedures in preparation for the new academic year.