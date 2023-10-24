KRI’s PM emphasizes educational priority and graduates' role in solving challenges

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region's (KRI) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, reaffirmed the special focus his government places on the education sector, emphasizing that graduates would contribute to resolving issues and crises in Kurdistan and Iraq.

He made these remarks during his attendance at a graduation ceremony organized by the Catholic University in Erbil. In his address to the graduates, who come from various backgrounds, Barzani spoke of peaceful coexistence among the Region's diverse communities and reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding and promoting this culture.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the education and academic sector, which ranks among the top priorities of the ninth ministerial formation. He stated, "We will do everything within our power to continue enhancing our educational and academic institutions."

Barzani expressed his vision of making Kurdistan a land rich in knowledge and understanding. He highlighted the value of human resources, particularly the youth, as one of the nation's most precious assets, deserving lives filled with security and prosperity.

Moreover, he emphasized the pivotal role that university graduates can play in Kurdistan, contributing to various fields and addressing global challenges. "Issues such as climate change, resource scarcity (e.g., water and food), and worldwide poverty will be topics of discussion in Kurdistan's future, and graduates will be active participants in these dialogues, offering alternative solutions."