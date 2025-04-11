Kurdistan’s Deputy PM pushes for economic diversification at Delphi Forum

Shafaq News/ Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Qubad Talabani, reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to economic diversification and stronger international partnerships during his participation in the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

Taking part in the forum for the third consecutive year, Talabani emphasized the importance of reducing reliance on oil by developing key sectors such as industry, agriculture, and tourism. He also called for greater engagement and investment from the United States and the European Union, stressing the need for long-term cooperation to support sustainable growth.

Talabani further expressed interest in hosting a future session of the Delphi Forum in Slemani (Al-Sulaymaniyah), underscoring the Kurdistan Region’s ambition to play a larger role in global dialogue.

He is joined at the forum by Minister of Planning Dara Rashid and Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations Daban Shadala.

About the Delphi Forum

The 2025 Delphi Economic Forum marks its tenth anniversary, reflecting on a decade of global transformation—from the climate crisis and shifting geopolitical landscapes to the evolving impact of technology on societies and economies.

This year’s gathering brings together world leaders, experts, and policymakers to assess these developments and explore collective solutions for a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future.