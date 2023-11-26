Kurdistan's Deputy PM demands Federal Government to fulfill financial obligations

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Sunday urged the federal government in Baghdad to honor its financial commitments to the autonomous region.

"The federal government must cease making excuses for delaying the disbursement of Kurdistan's budget allocation or funding the salaries of the public servants," Talabani said in a statement to reporters in Sulaymaniyah earlier today.

"Just as the KRG has adhered to the general budget law, the federal government should also uphold its obligations and promptly settle the issue of Kurdistan's share in the budget," he added.

A high-level KRG delegation is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Monday to hold talks with federal officers on budget, public servants' salaries, and the resumption of oil exports from Kurdistan and Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan.