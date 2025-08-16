Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah to host international conference on Anfal genocide

Shafaq News - Al-Sulaymaniyah

Authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, are preparing to host an international conference later this month on the Kurdish genocide, with discussions set to focus on its impact on literature, art, and media.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ariwan Siwaili, Head of the Directorate of Media and Publishing in the province, explained that a coordination committee met earlier in the day to identify the institutions, venues, and individuals that will receive official invitations. Members of the committee were also assigned specific tasks to move preparations forward.

“The conference will take place on August 25–26 at the Highcrest Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah, under the supervision of Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Culture and Youth Hama Hama Said,” Siwaili noted.

The Kurdish genocide, also known as the Anfal campaign, was carried out by Saddam Hussein’s government in the late 1980s. Human rights groups estimate that about 180,000 Kurds were killed, thousands of villages were destroyed, and chemical weapons were deployed against civilians, including the 1988 Halabja attack that left around 5,000 people dead in a single day.