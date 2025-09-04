Medical breakthrough: Kurdistan tackles endocrine crisis

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region's first scientific conference on endocrine diseases opened in al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, with participants from across Iraqi provinces and international experts.

Speaking to Shafaq News, conference supervisor Dr. Dahat Jamal noted that the two-day event focuses on the latest developments in endocrine diseases and epidemic conditions spreading in some Iraqi areas.

The conference, Jamal confirmed, will produce scientific recommendations for relevant authorities to combat these diseases and improve health services.