Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts conference on Middle East shifts and Kurdish challenges

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah hosted a conference to discuss the security and political shifts in the Middle East and their impact on the overall situation, particularly the status of the Kurdish people in the region.

The conference supervisor, Aram Hama Ali, told Shafaq News Agency, "The conference aims to highlight the political and security repercussions of recent developments in Syria and the Middle East, with a focus on their impact on the Kurdish issue."

"The conference brought together political, academic, and parliamentary perspectives. Political party representatives shared their views on the current situation and its impact on regional stability,” he explained. "Academics offered in-depth insights on the regional landscape and its effects, while Iraqi parliamentarians discussed Iraq’s role in addressing these changes and strategies to tackle the challenges."

Hama Ali further noted that "the conference's diverse participation aims to foster dialogue, build a shared understanding of regional changes, and develop strategies to address them."

The conference concluded with recommendations to enhance regional cooperation in addressing escalating crises, find common solutions for regional stability, and emphasize the protection of Kurdish rights amid current challenges.

The Middle East, according to analysts, is undergoing fundamental changes due to recent developments in Syria and other Arab regions, reshaping the political and security landscape. For the Kurds, these shifts reportedly pose significant challenges to their political and social future, especially amid rising conflicts and instability in some areas.