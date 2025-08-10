Kurdistan's Al-Sulaymaniyah imposes fines for water waste

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyah has imposed fines on those who waste water, as the province faces a severe shortage, a senior official informed Shafaq News on Sunday.

Bakhtiar Taher, Director of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Water Department, explained that people who waste water—such as by washing vehicles in front of their homes—will face fines starting at 50,000 Iraqi dinars (about 34 US dollars).

Highlighting that water is a national resource requiring preservation, he warned that unpaid fines will be added to the offender’s monthly water bill.

Water supply in Al-Sulaymaniyah has been reduced to once every five days, down from once every three days, as household wells have dried up extensively.

The water crisis in the Kurdistan Region is intensifying, with rainfall declining nearly 40 percent since the 1990s. Key reservoirs such as Dukan Dam hold about 24 percent of their capacity, the lowest level recorded in two decades. Reduced inflows from upstream dams in neighboring countries have further exacerbated the situation, posing risks to agriculture and public health across the Region.