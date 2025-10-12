Al-Sulaymaniyah launches Dukan 3 water line amid chronic shortages

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdish Ministry of Municipalities on Sunday signed a contract to launch the third water pipeline project connecting al-Sulaymaniyah to the Dukan Dam, aiming to address a severe shortage caused by declining supplies from the two existing lines.

During the ceremony, Minister Sasan Auni stated that al-Sulaymaniyah is facing a significant water deficit. “The combined supply from the first two Dukan projects amounts to 193,000 cubic meters per day — 160,000 cubic meters go to al-Sulaymaniyah, and around 30,000 cubic meters are directed to Chamchamal and surrounding areas,” he stated.

Auni noted that the current shortfall in al-Sulaymaniyah stands at approximately 277,000 cubic meters per day, prompting the government to initiate the “Dukan–Sulaymaniyah 3” project, which will have a capacity of 480,000 cubic meters.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $423.8 million. It will involve water extraction, purification, and pumping, as well as transportation via two pipelines stretching 112 kilometers, each with a diameter of 140 centimeters.

Earlier, al-Sulaymaniyah Directorate of Water and Sewerage released further details about the project, confirming the same cost and scope. Director Bakhtiyar Tahir announced that construction would begin soon and is “expected to resolve the province’s water shortage for up to 30 years.”