Water levels at Iraq’s Dukan Dam hit two-decade low

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Water reserves at the Dukan Dam in Iraq's al-Sulaymaniyah province have dropped to their lowest point in more than 20 years, heightening concerns over irrigation and drinking water supplies across the Kurdistan Region.

Photographs captured by Shafaq News reveal a stark retreat of the reservoir’s shoreline, with stretches of dry ground replacing once-submerged areas. Tourists, however, continue to visit the site, which remains a popular summer destination.

Current reserves will be sufficient to meet demand through the end of the year, Dam Director Kocher Jamal told Shafaq News, though he declined to disclose exact figures, citing official restrictions. "Storage is being managed to match needs over the coming months."

In June, Jamal reported that the reservoir held around 1.6 billion cubic meters—about 24% of its capacity—due to below-average rainfall of 220 millimeters compared with the usual 600, compounded by upstream dam construction in neighboring countries along the Lesser Zab River.

Experts caution that without urgent local and regional action to secure fair water allocations, the shortage could worsen in the months ahead.