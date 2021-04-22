Poor rainfall and Iranian dams reduced the water level in the Dukan dam, officials say

Shafaq News / The director of the Dokan Dam in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Kocher Jamal, announced on Thursday that the water level has decreased by more than five meters due to poor rainfall and Iranian dams.

Jamal told Shafaq News Agency, "The water level of the Dokan Dam decreased by more than 5.5 meters compared to last year due to the lack of rain this year, as the total rainfall amounted 279 mm, which is nearly half that of last year (516 mm)."

He added, "Iran has also built dams on the water sources that feed Iraq, such as the Little Zab River, which affected the water level in the Dokan Dam."

He explained, "water releases from the dam exceed the water input to the lake. In spring the lake usually has higher imports. Unfortunately, the dam has reached less than half its full capacity, only three out of seven billion cubic meters."

The official of the hydrology department in the Dokan Dam, Salam Najm, explained to Shafaq News Agency, "The impact of the lack of water will be evident on the district of Qalat Dizah and the agricultural areas adjacent to it. There are about 1.5 million dunums of agricultural land. The central and southern areas of Iraq will also be affected due to the lack of Water in the Dukan Dam."