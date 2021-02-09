Dukan dam employees go on a strike demanding five-months late salaries

Shafaq News/ The entire workforce of Dukan Dam in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate went on a strike on Tuesday. The employees demanded releasing their five-months late salaries, warning that their strike may result in technical issues if it continues.

The director of the hydraulic department at Dukan Dam, Salam Najm, told Shafaq News agency, "today, we started our strike due to the delay in salaries for five months," indicating, "the strike will continue until we receive our late salaries."

"The dam may be without constant monitoring, which may cause problems at any moment," he warned.

"The federal government had been paying the salaries since 2017. While the employees belong to the regional government, there was an official letter earlier from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to pay the salaries because it is a federal matter."

He continued, "The Federal Ministry of Finance, and because of the cutting of the region's budget, did not pay salaries to the dam employees."