Sarjinar water crisis jeopardizes Al-Sulaymaniyah's drinking water security

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah are warning of a worsening water crisis as key freshwater sources in the region approach critical levels of depletion, threatening the city’s daily drinking water supply.

“The water level in Sarjinar has dropped dramatically and is nearing complete depletion,” said Amanj Jalal, spokesperson for Al-Sulaymaniyah Directorate of Water, in a statement to Shafaq News.

He explained that the spring previously supplied between 170,000 to 180,000 cubic meters of water daily for municipal consumption. “That volume has fallen significantly, and we can no longer maintain previous supply levels,” he added.

Sarjinar is one of the city’s most vital water sources, and its decline signals a broader environmental emergency.

Shirwan Jamal, director of water for Al-Sulaymaniyah’s surrounding areas, confirmed that a large number of natural springs and wells across the province have dried up or are at risk of drying.

“This year has seen a sharp drop in water sources due to low rainfall, which failed to replenish key springs like Tawan in Qaradagh district,” Jamal said in a statement.

He reported that out of 160 registered springs and underground water channels (kariz systems) in Al-Sulaymaniyah area, around 120 have already dried up. Additionally, 95 wells out of 560 have either dried out or experienced severe water level decline.

Local officials are sounding the alarm over the long-term implications of the water shortages, which are linked to both climate change and poor water resource management.

“If this trend continues without intervention, we could face a full-scale water supply crisis,” Jamal warned, urging authorities to invest in sustainable solutions and integrated water resource management strategies.

Environmental analysts have pointed to the need for rainwater harvesting systems, better agricultural water use efficiency, and regional cooperation to manage shared water resources more effectively.