Drought damaged ecotourism in Iraq's marshlands

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

The repeated droughts have damaged multiple tourist sites in Iraq’s marshlands, an Iraqi NGO promoting sustainable tourism reported on Thursday, warning of significant economic losses.

In a statement, the Jabaish Organization for Ecotourism highlighted that tourism projects and recreational activities, including swimming and leisure, have faced major setbacks, stressing that the drought has destroyed several key sites and deprived local communities of vital income.

The NGO called for a comprehensive scientific assessment of the losses, urging a swift government intervention, along with immediate support programs for affected tourism operators.

“Without prompt support, ecotourism in the marshes faces serious consequences, and Iraq risks losing opportunities to attract investors and international partners,” the statement added, emphasizing the need for coordination among the ministries of Tourism, Environment, and civil society organizations.

Iraq has experienced worsening drought in recent years, driven by climate change, reduced rainfall, and lower water inflows from upstream countries, including Turkiye and Iran. These shortages have shrunk farmland, accelerated desertification, and strained food security, affecting millions, particularly in rural and agricultural areas.

Authorities also warn that Iraq could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035, with the United Nations estimating that nearly seven million Iraqis are already affected, and 90% of the country’s rivers have experienced reduced flow.