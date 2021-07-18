Kurdistan region allocates 13 bn Dinars for building dams

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources in the Kurdistan government announced allocating more than 13 billion dinars to complete dam projects in the region.

The ministry said in a statement, "After the ministry's continuous endeavors to confront drought and direct a basket of proposals, treatments, and demands before the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and in response to that basket, approval was obtained on July 12 this year by Order No. 8439 signed by Council Chairman Masrour Barzani, on securing and disbursing an amount of thirteen billion and forty million dinars to complete dam-building projects in the Kurdistan Region."

The amount is secured in cash and through stages following the completed works and instructions for implementing contracts with the government.

The statement explained that the disbursement mechanisms are carried out according to the exact details attached to a table showing the name, location of the project, the percentage of implementation, the amount, and the estimated period in cash out of the total number of projects completed.