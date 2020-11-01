Iraq will have "Future" water problems with its neighbors and proposals to build 14 dams in the country

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources described the country's problem with neighboring countries as "future", while it revealed its efforts to build 14 dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

A spokesman for the ministry, Awni Ziab, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "Iraq has managed during the past two years to build good water reserves", explaining, "our water problem with neighboring countries is a future problem, not an immediate problem".

Ziab added, "The situation regarding water is currently well controlled and reassuring. We have enough water for all our water needs and irrigate agricultural areas for the next winter season", stressing, "it is possible to pass water to agricultural areas for the next summer season".

Ziab explained, "the water problem for Iraq lies precisely after Turkey completes its projects on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, especially the grand GAP project to develop the southeastern Anadolu".

"Iran also has projects and our water imports will be affected, especially the imports from the tributaries that flow into the Diyala River, Sirwan branch that feeds the Darbandikhan Dam on which the governorate depends entirely, and the branches that feed Dokan Dam that supply the entire irrigation of Kirkuk and feed the Tigris River", he continued.

Ziab pointed out, "Iraq does not need dams as long as there is a large storage void and it can face any quantity that comes from water, whether in the Mosul Dam", indicating, "what we are seeking to establish Makhoul Dam for regulatory purposes to address floods in the highlands of the country".