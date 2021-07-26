Iraqi authorities confirm securing water for agricultural areas for this year

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that it had secured water for agricultural areas for this year, noting that there would be no water shortage in the coming days.

Ministry spokesman Aoun Diab told Shafaq News Agency, "There will be no water shortage again," noting, "Iraq has secured the cultivation of summer crops, especially the rye crop in the middle Euphrates region."

"The first irrigation phase has been completed, and we are currently in the second one," pointing out, "what is currently stored in dams and reservoirs is enough to secure the needs for a full year."

Regarding water imports from Turkey, Diab said there is an improvement in the imports of the Tigris River. However, as for the Euphrates River, it is still restricted, and imports do not meet the required level.

The spokesman expected that Turkey releases large quantities of water towards the Syrian border, assuring citizens that water will be secured in agricultural areas this year, and there will be no water shortage problems.