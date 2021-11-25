Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

60 companies offer to build water dams in the Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-25T10:53:27+0000
60 companies offer to build water dams in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources in Kurdistan Region announced receiving offers from 60 companies in the private sector to construct water dams in the region.

This came in a joint press conference held by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources in the Kurdistan Region, Karim Suleiman, with the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni, following a meeting with the Parliamentary Agriculture and Irrigation Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament.

During the conference, Suleiman said that 12 dams are currently under construction in the region, adding that the completion rates in those dams range between 80-90%.

He noted that the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region had instructed to allocate sums to complete the projects.

He added that the government and the ministry proposed establishing nine other dams in partnership between the public and private sectors, and 60 companies offered to work in these dams, noting that the first step is to construct three dams, in al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok.

related

In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Date: 2021-06-25 13:34:39
In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

55 Kurdish refugees to return to the Region after being handed over to Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Date: 2021-09-03 09:47:26
55 Kurdish refugees to return to the Region after being handed over to Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

Date: 2021-07-08 15:53:30
Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

An arrest warrant issued against Mulla Mustafa, a source reports

Date: 2021-09-09 16:18:15
An arrest warrant issued against Mulla Mustafa, a source reports

Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-07-29 13:22:46
Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-09-12 13:28:05
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan region allocates 13 bn Dinars for building dams

Date: 2021-07-18 16:42:32
Kurdistan region allocates 13 bn Dinars for building dams

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran