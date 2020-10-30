Kurdistan pays financial sue for two companies

Shafaq News / Kurdistan has paid September financial dues for two companies for investing in oil fields.

Kurdistan paid 16 million dollar for ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. and 9 million and 900 thousand dollars for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company.

ShaMaran is Canadian independent oil development and exploration company with a 27.6% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Gulf Keystone is a leading independent oil company, it’s the operator of Shikhan one of the largest developments in Kurdistan.



