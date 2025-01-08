Kurdistan clears nearly 3 million square meters of land from mines

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regions had cleared nearly 3 million square meters of land from mines and explosives, the General Directorate for Mine Action announced on Wednesday.

Thousands of explosive devices have also been removed and destroyed.

Speaking at a press conference, Jabbar Mustafa, head of the Directorate, said, "We have cleared 2,965,922 square meters of land, removing and destroying 3,531 anti-personnel mines, 27 anti-tank mines, 21,750 explosive devices, and 29 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)."

Mustafa noted that 11 people fell victim to landmine incidents in Kurdistan in 2024. "Seven were injured, and four lost their lives."

The cleared land has benefited approximately 72,000 residents, enabling safer living conditions and improved access to previously restricted areas, He explained.

Kurdistan, like other parts of Iraq, remains heavily contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance, remnants of past conflicts.

A report by the international organization Humanity and Inclusion, concerned with providing safety for the affected worldwide, revealed that 8,500,000 Iraqis are living amidst dangerous and deadly areas containing explosive remnants of war and IEDs.