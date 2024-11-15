Kurdistan clears over 190 unexploded mines in northern Erbil

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Mine Action in Erbil announced the successful destruction of 195 unexploded landmines in the northern Erbil province, on Thursday.

The operation targeted the Qalandar minefield in the Mergasur district, located in the far north of the region.

A statement from the directorate confirmed the mines “were cleared by a specialized team.”

Last September, the directorate, in collaboration with the Slovenia-based International Trust Fund (ITF), uncovered 101 Valmara-69 anti-personnel mines and other explosive remnants in the Grokopia minefield near Bekhal in the Rawanduz district.

Iraqi Kurdistan is heavily affected by landmines and unexploded ordnance, remnants of the former Iraqi Baathist regime's policies, and the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

A report by the humanitarian organization "Humanity and Inclusion" estimates that 8.5 million Iraqis, including many in Kurdistan, live in areas contaminated with explosive remnants of war and IEDs.

Iraq’s National Mine Action Strategic Plan (2022-2028), supported by international agencies, seeks to address these threats through demining efforts and victim assistance, aiming to mitigate the severe impact on local communities.