Iraq to launch project to count mine and war victims in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Environment's Mine Affairs Department announced on Tuesday the upcoming launch of a project to count the victims of mines, war remnants, and terrorist activities in Nineveh governorate.

"The project to tally the victims will commence at the end of July," said Mustafa Hamid, the department's official spokesperson, to Shafaq News Agency.

"Preparations are currently underway to finalize the logistical requirements for receiving victim data in Mosul. The project will encompass both civilian and military victims, male and female, across all age groups from 2003 to 2024. The effort is in collaboration with Nineveh's health department, labor and social affairs department, the governor's office, and other relevant bodies." He explained.

"The purpose of this census, conducted by the Mine Affairs Department across affected governorates, is to create a comprehensive database of victims and assess their needs, thereby facilitating their access to available services provided by the relevant authorities," Hamid explained.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,700 square kilometers of Iraqi territory are estimated to be contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, affecting 1.6 million Iraqis across approximately 4,000 communities throughout the country.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historical conflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by groups like ISIS further exacerbates the problem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.

In response, the Ministry of Environment has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving mine-related issues by 2028, recognizing the significant toll of around 30,000 mine victims across Iraq.

The National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028, supported by international partners such as the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), underpins Iraq's clearance obligations. This integrated strategy represents a pivotal step forward, aligning the efforts of the Directorate of Mine Action (DMA) and IKMAA.