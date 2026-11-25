Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's cabinet on Wednesday accused Baghdad of undermining Iraq's federal system and violating Erbil's constitutional rights, cautioning that its latest measures could pave the way for a return to centralized rule.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Council voiced "deep concern and strong dismay" over a recent statement by Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of Iraq's armed forces, describing it as a "blatant constitutional violation" and an infringement on the rights of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as a federal entity.

The Council also rejected the "threatening language and military logic," arguing that the measures reflected a premeditated plan to undermine the KRI's constitutional status.

Citing the Kurdistan Region's consistent support for anti-corruption efforts and its cooperation with Baghdad in addressing legal violations, the Council called for the eradication of oil smuggling across Iraq.

"Kurdistan would not give up its constitutional rights, which go beyond salaries, budget allocations and financial entitlements to encompass a broader political issue and the legitimate rights of its people," the statement said.

The Council argued that resolving outstanding disputes with Baghdad requires dialogue, negotiations and mutual understanding within the framework of the constitution. It also called for the full implementation of Iraq's permanent constitution, stressing that its continued disregard remains a major source of recurring crises. In particular, the cabinet pointed to Article 140, which has remained unimplemented for years, with no practical steps taken to normalize conditions in the disputed areas.

The statement further called for legislation establishing the Iraqi Federation Council and the reconstitution of the Federal Supreme Court in line with constitutional provisions to ensure representation for all components of the country.

The cabinet's objections come as Baghdad steps up its campaign against oil smuggling. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi expanded an operation that began in Jurf al-Sakhr and later extended to parts of Kirkuk, following an investigation that uncovered smuggling operations involving the state-run North Oil Company.

Al-Zaidi issued a series of directives requiring federal Oil Ministry authorization for crude oil and petroleum product exports, while placing all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region under the authority of the Border Ports Commission. He also tasked the Oil Ministry with managing federally owned fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala that fall under KRI's security authority, and instructed the Defense Ministry to close unofficial routes linking those provinces to the Kurdistan Region.

The measures have drawn objections in the Kurdistan Region. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rejected Baghdad's orders, arguing that they contradicted understandings reached during previous talks. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani also called on Baghdad to exercise caution in addressing the disputes.