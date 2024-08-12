Sunni leaders push for self-governing region in Iraq as sectarian tensions rise

Shafaq News/ Sunni leaders in Iraq are intensifying efforts to establish a self-governing Sunni region amid rising sectarian tensions and political fragmentation.

According to a report from The Media Line, this renewed push follows the appointment of Raad al-Sulaiman al-Dulaimi, a prominent tribal figure. Al-Dulaimi plans to host a significant conference in September in Anbar Governorate to discuss the proposal. The Media Line reported that the conference will draw representatives from Sunni-majority governorates, including Al-Anbar, Nineveh, Diyala, and Saladin.

Historically, calls for a Sunni self-governing region have surfaced periodically, particularly since the sectarian violence of 2006. However, these efforts have struggled to gain traction due to a complex mix of internal and external factors. The Media Line highlighted that this latest initiative, spearheaded by Sunni politician Thaer al-Bayati, the secretary-general of the Arab Tribal Council and founder of the Iraqi Salvation Front, seeks to capitalize on the current political climate.

The Media Line's report indicated a deep divide among Sunni politicians regarding the push for federalism. Some support the move, while others oppose it based on political affiliations. Sunni tribes, particularly influential ones in the Sunni provinces, are backing the call for a region. In contrast, politicians allied with Shiite forces and those connected with the Turkish-backed Muslim Brotherhood movement have rejected the idea.

Article 119 of the Iraqi Constitution, as noted by The Media Line, allows for the formation of regions through a referendum. This can be initiated either by one-third of the provincial council members or by one-tenth of the voters in the provinces seeking to form a region. Despite this constitutional provision, previous attempts, such as the proposed Basra region, were unsuccessful.

If established, the proposed Sunni region would encompass 50% of Iraq's geographical area and border Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria. It would be home to approximately 11 million people, or about a quarter of Iraq's population. Historically, the governorates involved—Anbar, Saladin, Nineveh, and Diyala—were known as the Sunni Triangle and were volatile areas with significant insurgent activity.

The Iraqi government has not yet commented officially on the recent calls for a Sunni region or the upcoming September conference. Muwaffaq al-Sulaiman, a member of the Sunni Regional Conference organizing committee, emphasized to The Media Line, "We seek freedom. The Shiite parties have largely marginalized the Sunnis in Iraq, do not give them their rights, and take most of the budget for the Shiite provinces." He added, "We do not want to separate from Iraq; it's only a region similar to the Kurdistan Region, where we govern ourselves."

Al-Sulaiman also highlighted the economic potential of the region, stating to The Media Line, "In Anbar, Saladin, Diyala, and Nineveh, there are many benefits, whether oil, agriculture, tourism, and other minerals, trade, and others. We will be the ones who manage these resources." He criticized the federal budget distribution and external interference, noting, "Iran does not want a Sunni region. It will lose its way to Syria."

Opposition to the initiative is strong. Jaafar al-Mandani, an Iraqi Shiite politician, asserted to The Media Line, "The attempts to establish a region are being carried out under Israeli and American orders. They want to divide Iraq, and the Sunnis do not agree to that." He dismissed the notion of additional regions, stating, "There is only one region, the Kurdistan Region. The rest is unacceptable."

Political analyst Ahmed al-Hammani voiced skepticism about the feasibility of the Sunni region, as reported by The Media Line. "The Sunnis themselves are divided. There will be no Sunni region. There will be disagreements over leadership and who will assume the presidency of the region," he said.

A source within the ruling Coordination Framework in Iraq, who chose to remain anonymous, described the push for a Sunni region as a maneuver to extract additional budgetary allocations rather than a genuine attempt at self-governance. The source told The Media Line, "The establishment of a Sunni region in Iraq is unacceptable, and it is not even being discussed behind closed doors."

Omar al-Dulaimi, an Iraqi political activist, framed the initiative as a protective measure. He told The Media Line, "The establishment of the region is an attempt to save what is left of the Sunnis in Iraq and protect them from the Shiite tide," referencing alleged sectarian practices by Iranian-backed forces.