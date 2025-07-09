Kurdistan, Venezuela explore closer ties

2025-07-09T10:49:51+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil/Caracas

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Venezuela’s ambassador to Iraq, Arturo Anibal Gallegos Ramirez, to explore deepening diplomatic relations, the Kurdistan Presidency stated.

According to a statement, discussions covered the political and security climate in Iraq, developments within the Kurdistan Region, and the wider regional situation.

"Both sides underscored the need to preserve stability and pursue peaceful solutions to ongoing disputes," the statement added.

