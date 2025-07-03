President Barzani welcomes new Finnish ambassador

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Finland’s newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, Anu Saarela, during a courtesy visit marking the beginning of her diplomatic mission.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed his gratitude for Finland’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“The Kurdistan Region is dedicated to deepening ties and expanding cooperation with Finland,” he added.

In turn, Ambassador Saarela acknowledged the support provided by the Kurdistan Region’s institutions since her arrival, reaffirming Finland’s interest in enhancing relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors.

The discussion further covered relations between Erbil and Baghdad, Finland’s role in supporting dialogue and mutual understanding, as well as the importance of women’s participation in political and public life within the Kurdistan Region.