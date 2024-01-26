U.S. President announces key nominee as the new Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate new individuals to serve as key leaders in his Administration, including Tracey Ann Jacobson, nominee to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Iraq.

According to the White House statement, Jacobson most recently served as Charge d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Throughout her career, she has been a U.S. Ambassador on three occasions – to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kosovo, and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia.

Jacobson also served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs, the National Foreign Affairs Training Center’s (FSI) Dean of the School of Professional and Area Studies, and then the Deputy Director.

Jacobson was the Deputy Executive Secretary and Senior Director for Administration at the National Security Council.

Jacobson earned her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and her M.A. from the School of Advanced International Studies, also at Johns Hopkins.