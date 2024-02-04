Biden addresses Congress on recent strikes in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News / On Sunday, US President Joe Biden addressed Congress regarding recent military strikes in Iraq and Syria, emphasizing their "gravity."

Biden asserted, "I authorized these military actions in fulfillment of my duty to safeguard American citizens at home and abroad, and to uphold national security and foreign policy objectives, in accordance with my constitutional prerogatives as Commander-in-Chief and Chief Executive, responsible for managing US foreign relations. These actions are grounded in the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (Public Law 107-40) and the Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq (Public Law 107-243)."

"The United States is acting within the bounds of international law, exercising its inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

Biden reiterated, "Should circumstances demand, I am prepared to authorize further measures, including targeting individuals and facilities associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to counter ongoing attacks against US forces and installations."

It is noteworthy that Iraqi armed groups conduct strikes targeting American bases in Iraq and Syria in response to the ongoing conflict between the Israeli army and the Gaza Strip, compounded by American support to Israel.