Kurdistan Region sends June payroll list as May salaries remain unpaid

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reaffirmed on Wednesday its ongoing efforts to resolve the public salary crisis through continued negotiations with the Iraqi government, as the dispute over budget transfers from Baghdad enters its sixth week.

The Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, held its weekly session to review the financial strain caused by the delay in payments. According to the KRG, Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Finance has “unlawfully” withheld May salaries, despite a binding ruling by the Federal Supreme Court.

As of Wednesday, public employees and retirees in the Kurdistan Region entered their 42nd consecutive day without receiving May wages. No clear commitment has been made by Baghdad regarding the transfer of funds, while internal revenues remain insufficient to cover full salary disbursements.

During the cabinet session, Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab presented a detailed report on the Region’s revenues and expenditures for the first half of 2025, including monthly obligations such as salaries and investment projects. He also proposed cost-cutting measures to prioritize wage payments.

The Council emphasized that the Region has met its financial obligations and called for salaries to be treated as a protected right, insulated from broader political disputes. It welcomed the anticipated arrival of a federal delegation in Erbil for further talks aimed at resolving the deadlock.