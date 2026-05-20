Kurdistan Region road network expands by 2,600+ KM

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

More than 2,600 kilometers of roads were built across the Kurdistan Region during the current Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet despite a prolonged financial crisis and delays in budget transfers from Baghdad, Kurdish Minister of Construction and Housing Dana Abdul Karim revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abdul Karim described the scale of construction as one of the government’s most significant infrastructure achievements in recent years, arguing that roads, bridges, and transportation networks remain central to economic growth and investment.

“Improved infrastructure encourages the launch of new projects and strengthens services in different areas,” he added, noting that several projects remain under construction as the ministry pushes ahead with plans to expand infrastructure and public services across the Kurdistan Region.

The road expansion forms part of a wider infrastructure program across the region. According to KRG figures, more than 5,000 service projects have been completed at a combined cost exceeding 4.663 trillion Iraqi dinars ($3.73B). Among the projects delivered, Al-Sulaymaniyah opened two developments in June 2025: the Wali Tunnel, a road project along Hawari Street in the city center built at a cost of approximately 8 billion Iraqi dinars ($5.67M), and the Darwaza Corniche, a riverside development on the banks of the Qeliasan River.