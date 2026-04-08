Kurdistan Region presidency condemns attack on Kuwaiti consulate in Basra

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Presidency considered Tuesday's storming of the Kuwaiti consulate general in Basra as a direct targeting of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a statement, the presidency expressed full solidarity with Kuwait and called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its responsibilities in protecting diplomatic missions and prosecuting those responsible.

نستنكر بشدة الاعتداء على القنصلية العامة لدولة الكويت الشقيقة في البصرة. إن المساس بأمن البعثات الدبلوماسية استهدافٌ مباشر لسيادة العراق. نعبر عن تضامننا الكامل مع دولة الكويت، ونشدد على ضرورة اضطلاع الحكومة الاتحادية بمسؤولياتها في حماية البعثات الدبلوماسية وملاحقة الجناة. — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 8, 2026

Dozens of protesters had stormed the consulate on Tuesday, torn down the Kuwaiti flag, and raised the Iraqi flag in its place, following a missile strike launched from Kuwaiti territory that killed all occupants of a house in Khor al-Zubair's Safwan district, according to a Shafaq News correspondent and a security source.