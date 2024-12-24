Kurdistan Region affirms support for Palestinian rights on International Day of Solidarity

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region’s Presidency reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s rights during an event marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, organized by the Consulate General of Palestine in the Kurdistan Region.

Deputy President for Foreign Affairs Falah Mustafa, representing the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency, attended the event alongside local officials, diplomats, and representatives from various countries.

Mustafa delivered a message of solidarity from the Presidency to Palestinian Consul General Nazmi Hazouri, emphasizing the Region’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.