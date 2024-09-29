Kurdistan Region Presidency offers condolences for Nasrallah's assassination, warns of escalation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency expressed its deep concern over the rapidly escalating military developments in the region, including the Israeli targeting of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, and his comrades.

In a statement, the presidency said, "We extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with them during these difficult times."

It added, "These events pose a serious threat to the region's security and stability," warning that "the continuation of escalation will only lead to more tragedies and destruction that will affect everyone without exception."

The presidency further urged "all parties to exercise wisdom and restraint to avoid a deterioration of the situation and to ensure the stability of the region."

The region is on edge after Israel launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, resulting in the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, several comrades from the Lebanese resistance, and numerous innocent civilians.