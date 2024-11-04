Kurdistan Region leaders join US National Day celebration, reaffirm strong ties with Washington

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Presidency attended a ceremony hosted by the US Consulate General in Erbil on Monday to mark US National Day, with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski and Erbil Consul General Steve Bitner in attendance.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said, “A delegation from the presidency, led by Chief of Staff Nouri Osman and including several officials and advisors, participated this evening in the US National Day ceremony organized by the US Consulate General in Erbil.”

The statement highlighted that the ceremony was attended by various political, administrative, and diplomatic figures, as well as representatives from other countries. Osman conveyed congratulations to Ambassador Romanowski, Consul General Bitner, and the consulate staff, expressing wishes for their “continued success in their work and duties.”

In response, both US diplomats thanked the Kurdistan Region delegation for attending the event and stressed the “importance of maintaining strong relations and friendship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.”