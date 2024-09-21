US Ambassador to Baghdad warns of continued threats to Iraq’s stability
2024-09-21T08:38:16+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski warned that threats to Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty persist.
In the International Day of Peace, Romanowski posted on X “We are reminded that threats to Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty persist. We are committed to working alongside our partners in the Iraqi government and civil society to promote a peaceful, prosperous Iraq for generations to come.”