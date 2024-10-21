US Ambassador praises Iraqi Kurdistan’s democratic commitment following “successful” Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, praised the citizens of the Kurdistan Region for their commitment to democracy and the “successful completion” of the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

In a statement, Romanowski said, “The United States congratulates the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and all political parties on the successful completion of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament elections.”

Romanowski affirmed, “Staff from U.S. Mission Iraq observed the electoral process at polling sites across the region on October 18 and 20. We commend the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region for their commitment to democracy.”

"The Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) acknowledged there were challenges with fingerprint verification during the election,” the US Ambassador noted, urging the commission “to address this issue ahead of the Iraqi parliamentary election in 2025.”

She further encouraged political parties and civil society to support “a peaceful transition and form a government without delay,” calling on all political parties and security forces “to respect the media and civil society’s vital role in the democratic process.”

“The seating of a new government will allow the Kurdistan Regional Government to strengthen its democratic institutions, advance human rights, promote economic development, and enhance the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s resiliency as part of a secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq,” she confirmed.