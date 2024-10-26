Kurdistan Region Presidency condemns Israeli attack on Iran, calling for restraint

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran, calling for restraint and urging efforts to prevent the escalation and spread of conflicts and tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Presidency emphasized, “the widening scope of the war and its repercussions threaten the stability of the entire region.”

As part of the "Days of Reckoning" operations, Israel launched targeted airstrikes early Saturday, focusing on Iranian military facilities. The strikes came in response to an October 1 missile attack from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Israeli forces conducted a "precision assault on military objectives across multiple areas in Iran," confirming that "all Israeli jets safely returned to base." The strikes, according to Adraee, were aimed at missile production sites linked to recent rocket attacks on Israel, identifying these facilities as an "immediate and direct threat."

Iran’s state-run agency IRNA reported that facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces were struck, causing "limited damage," while noting that Iranian air defenses intercepted parts of the assault.