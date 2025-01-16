Kurdistan Region backs Gaza ceasefire, urges lasting peace

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as a "positive step" toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency urged all parties involved to prioritize dialogue and peaceful negotiations to address conflicts and avoid further violence. “Ending conflict and violence is the only path to ensuring a better future for everyone,” it noted.

The Presidency called on international and regional actors to intensify their efforts in supporting peace initiatives, emphasizing “the collective responsibility to create safe and stable conditions for the people of the region.”