Kurdistan Region signs anti-corruption pact

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, political parties in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) have signed an Honor Pact Against Corruption in a ceremony held in Erbil, the Region’s capital, reaffirming their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the ceremony was organized under the supervision of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Integrity Commission, and the United Nations, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported.

Ahmed Anwar, head of the KRI’s Integrity Commission, emphasized the importance of political commitment in combating corruption. “This is the second time political parties in the KRI have signed an honor pact to combat corruption,” Anwar stated during the event.

“We hope that political parties remain committed to this Pact.”