Kurdistan Region: Over 5,000 service projects completed at a cost exceeding $3.7 billion

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the completion of over 5,000 service projects in the past five years, with a total cost exceeding 4 trillion and 663 billion Iraqi dinars ($3,730,400,000).

In a statement, the ministry clarified that most of these projects have been completed, while some are still underway and are expected to be finished soon.

According to the statement, the KRG has implemented 5,044 service projects during the ninth ministerial cabinet, funded by the investment budget, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism's revenues, regular and special budgets, and support from some organizations, universities, and foreign agencies.

Regarding the executed projects, they focused on several sectors, with the municipal one being the most prominent, where 2,004 projects were completed at a total cost of 2.795 trillion dinars, including infrastructure and public services projects.

Additionally, 2,755 projects were executed in the water and sewage sector at a total cost of 1.785 trillion dinars to improve water networks and sewage systems in the Region.

In the archaeological sector, 167 projects were implemented at 34 billion dinars to protect cultural heritage and develop archaeological sites. The government also allocated 118 projects for tourism sector development at 48 billion dinars to enhance tourism infrastructure and encourage investment in this vital sector.

“These projects reflect the KRG efforts to improve the quality of services and infrastructure in various vital sectors, as the government has attracted domestic and foreign investments to support these projects aimed at enhancing the daily lives of citizens,” the ministry's statement emphasized.

* 1 Iraqi Dinar equals about 0.0008 USD