Iraqi PM greenlights 35 new service projects across Iraq for 2024

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dozens of new service projects to the 2024 projects in the capital Baghdad and other provinces were approved by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.

This came during his chairmanship of the regular meeting of the Service and Engineering Effort Team today.

Al-Sudani’s media office announced in a statement that the meeting reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects, and the achieved completion percentages.

During the meeting, the Iraqi PM approved “35 new service projects were approved for inclusion in the 2024 project plan, with implementation set to begin within 10 days in Baghdad and several other provinces”, the statement added.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to complete the 2024 projects, before the end of the year, according to the PM media office.

The statement continued that al-Sudani “highlighted that all projects must adhere to the highest technical standards to ensure the delivery of exceptional and high-quality services to citizens.”