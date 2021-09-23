469 service projects are currently being implemented in the region, minister says 

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Region, Sasan Awni, revealed today that 469 service projects are currently being implemented in the Region, with a budget exceeding two trillion dinars.

Awni said in a tweet that 469 service projects in various sectors are under implementation throughout the Kurdistan Region, adding that more than two trillion dinars have been allocated to implement these projects.

However, the ministry explained in a statement that some of these projects were not completed earlier due to the financial crisis, noting that the majority of implemented projects are strategic ones.

These projects are distributed over various sectors. The share of the municipality sector is 469 projects at a cost of more than two trillion and 130 billion Iraqi dinars, and 279 service projects in the water, sewage, and sanitation sector at two trillion and 887 billion Iraqi dinars. There are also 57 service projects at a financial cost of 39 billion Iraqi dinars.