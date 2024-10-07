Baghdad's population surpasses 11M, Governor warns: "Explosive" budgets can't meet citizens' needs

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib al-Alawi announced an increase in the capital's population to over 11 million, emphasizing that "explosive" budgets do not meet the requirements for infrastructure and other projects.

Al-Alawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The governorate is responsible for the outskirts of Baghdad, not just the center, and these areas suffer from significant shortages in citizen needs. The resources available from the general budget do not cover the actual requirements for providing services and infrastructure for citizens."

"There must be collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to implement service projects, which will require effort and laws re-legislation to empower the private sector and stimulate economic development," he added.

Moreover, the Baghdad Governor noted, “The official population of the governorate is ten million residents, but unofficial estimates suggest that the capital's population is approximately 11.5 million.”

“Due to the impacts of past wars and terrorism, there is a substantial gap in Baghdad between population growth and infrastructure development,” he explained.

Al-Alawi confirmed, "Available resources and explosive budgets, regardless of their size, cannot meet the necessary needs, as these requirements are variable, diverse, and constantly evolving.”

“Whenever we address one issue or service shortfall, another deficiency arises."