Erbil: 1K land plots to be given to employees

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region began distributing 1,000 residential land plots to government employees within Erbil province, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Thursday.

Minister of Municipalities Sasan Awni said during a press conference that the initiative is part of a broader housing program targeting about 470,000 employees across the region, including over 200,000 in Erbil. He noted that "several phases of the distribution have already been carried out."

Awni added that "more than 16,000 additional plots will be distributed next week in the Daratu and Bnaslawa districts," confirming that the ministry continues to implement the project according to a structured plan to provide land for all eligible employees.