Kurdistan Press Day: President Barzani vows to safeguard journalism freedom

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the Kurdish Journalism Day with a renewed pledge to uphold press freedom and support an open media environment, calling on journalists to prioritize integrity and public service amid growing regional challenges.

In a statement commemorating the 127th anniversary of the first Kurdish newspaper “Kurdistan”—founded by Mir Miqdad Medhet Bedirkhan—and the 27th anniversary of the Kurdistan Union of Journalists, Barzani said the occasion serves as a reminder of the essential role a free press plays in democratic societies.

“This occasion is a reminder of our unwavering commitment to press freedom and the importance of protecting free expression, which are fundamental pillars of democracy, societal development, and a thriving community,” he said.

Barzani emphasized his administration's intent to maintain a media landscape free of restrictions, promising to ensure journalists’ access to information and address any violations of press laws through legal channels. “We will continue our efforts to foster a supportive environment for journalists,” he said, adding that the government is determined to eliminate barriers that hinder the press.

While defending media freedoms, the president also called on journalists to exercise responsibility and professionalism. “We firmly believe that free, courageous, responsible, and critical journalism plays a key role in building a more just and progressive Kurdistan.” He urged reporters to avoid divisive rhetoric, and to help cultivate “a multicultural society grounded in coexistence, acceptance, and tolerance.”

Barzani also used the moment to honor the Region’s journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. “On this day, we honor the martyrs of journalism in Kurdistan and all those who have made sacrifices in the pursuit of truth and public service,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for both local and international organizations monitoring press conditions in the Region, adding that their feedback remains vital to improving Kurdistan’s media environment.