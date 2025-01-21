Kurdistan President calls Turkiye hotel fire "tragic," offers condolences

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, described, on Tuesday, the fire that broke out at a hotel in Turkiye as "tragic."

In a post on X, Barzani stated, "I’m deeply saddened by the tragic fire at a hotel in Bolu, Turkiye. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the people of Turkiye during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with you."

Earlier today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that a fire broke out at a hotel in the "Kartal Kaya" ski resort at around 3:30 AM, resulting in 66 deaths and 51 injuries.